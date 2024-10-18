Noch bis 26. Oktober

Verbundene Welt: Zammer Künstlerin stellt in Schloss Landeck aus

Gesichter hinter einem Smiley aus Beton versteckt: Die Serie „Communication Gap“ ist auf Schloss Landeck zu sehen.
© Christine S. Prantauer

