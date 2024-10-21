- Überblick
Ausstellung im Fotoforum
Arbeiten von Olga Karlovac im Fotoforum in Innsbruck: Verschwommen wie im Traum
Personen-Porträts abseits von geschöntem Hochglanz: Olga Karlovac im Fotoforum.
© Fotoforum/Olga Karlovac
Von Markus Schramek
Für Sie im Bezirk Innsbruck unterwegs:
Michael Domanig
+4350403 2561
Verena Langegger
+4350403 2162
Renate Perktold
+4350403 3302
