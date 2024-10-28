Brand im Keller

Großer Feuerwehreinsatz in Alpbach: Brand in Hotel ausgebrochen

Zahlreiche Feuerwehrleute standen auch am frühen Abend im Einsatz.
© ZOOM.TIROL

Für Sie im Bezirk Kufstein unterwegs:

Michael Mader

Michael Mader

+4350403 3050

Theresa Aigner

Theresa Aigner

+4350403 2117

Wolfgang Otter

Wolfgang Otter

+4350403 3051

Verwandte Themen