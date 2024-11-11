- Überblick
Training auch mit Baby-Bauch
Tiroler Ex-ÖSV-Athletin erwartet erstes Kind: „Unser Mini-Coach ist unterwegs!“
Den großen Durchbruch schaffte Köck im Slalom-Weltcup nicht.
© GEPA pictures/ Mario Buehner
