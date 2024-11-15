- Überblick
Folge von Rechtsstreit
Russland stoppt Gaslieferungen an Österreich ab morgen: Preis schnellt nach oben
Am Mittwoch waren der OMV im Streit mit Gazprom mehr als 230 Mio. Euro Schadensersatz zugesprochen worden.
© ALEXANDER KLEIN
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online