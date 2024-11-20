Bedarf ist groß

Neue Fachschule für Pflegeberufe ab Herbst 2025 in Schwaz

Drei Jahre soll am Schulstandort Schwaz eine Fachschule für Pflegeberufe dauern, eine Jobgarantie ist inkludiert.

