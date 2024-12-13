Nicht nur am Christkindlmarkt

Weihnachtszeit ist Glühweinzeit: In diesen Innsbrucker Lokalen bekommt man das beliebte Getränk

Eine Vielzahl an Innsbrucker Bars und Restaurants bietet im Winter Glühwein an.
© Matthias Kaserer/Viktoria Gleirscher/Lorenz Kanzian
undefined

Von Viktoria Gleirscher, Philipp Buchacher