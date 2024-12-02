- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Minztee und Tajine
So schmeckt Marokko: Eine kulinarische Reise in ein Land wie aus 1001 Nacht
Der Minztee ist in Marokko ebenso bekannt, wie die Tajine - sie wird in einem speziellen Tongefäß gekocht.
© Istock
Von Rosa Karbon
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten