Umstrittene Begnadigung
Familie vor Staatsräson: Was hinter Bidens Entscheidung für seinen Sohn steckt
Joe Biden umarmt seinen Sohn Hunter nach einem Restaurantbesuch in Los Angeles. Mittlerweile ist auch die eigene Partei sauer auf die Bidens.
© AFP/Loeb
Von Floo Weißmann
