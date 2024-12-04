- Überblick
Auch Ex-Wacker-Profi an Bord
Mils fand Nachfolger für Langzeit-Coach Graus: „Ist die absolute Ideallösung“
Der Milser Sportliche Leiter Christian Egger (r.) präsentierte das neue Trainerteam mit Chefcoach Christoph Klingler (M.) und Co-Trainer Harald Pichler (l.).
© SC Mils
Von Daniel Lenninger
