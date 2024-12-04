- Überblick
Neue Ausstellung
„Willst du es wissen?“: Esther Strauß‘ Kunst stellt bewusst ungemütliche Fragen
Zentral und symbolträchtig: Mit ihrem „Geburtskleid“ spielt Esther Strauß in ihrer Ausstellung im TAXISPALAIS Kunsthalle Tirol auf die Wiener Aktionisten an.
© Günter Kresser
Von Barbara Unterthurner
