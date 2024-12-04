- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
„Das ist sehr schmerzhaft“
Bittere Niederlage in der Champions League für Hypo Tirol nach 2:0-Satzführung
Kyle Michael Paulison konnte es kaum glauben: Das Hypo Tirol Volleyballteam verlor die Partie noch.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
Von Florian Madl
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten