Massive Investitionen
Novartis baut in Tirol weiter aus: „Sind absolut konkurrenzfähig“
Am Campus in Schaftenau (Bild) und in Kundl hat allein Novartis 3300 Beschäftigte.
© Novartis
Von Alois Vahrner
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten