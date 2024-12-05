- Überblick
Soldat leicht verletzt
Militär braucht Hilfe: Fahrzeug des Bundesheers stürzte im Halltal ins Bachbett
Das Fahrzeug vom Typ Pinzgauer blieb am Dach liegen.
© Liebl
Von Rosa Karbon
