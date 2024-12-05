Tee in aller Munde

Aber bitte mit Tee! Egal, ob zum Gänge-Menü oder zu Popcorn

Dass Sparkling Tea wie eine Sekt- oder Prosecco-Flasche aussieht ist gewollt. Dieses Getränk dient zum Food Pairing, also zu Speisebegleitung.
© Böhm Thomas
undefined

Von Susann Frank