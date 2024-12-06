- Überblick
Leclercs in beiden Ferrari
Von der Playstation in die Formel 1: Leclerc-Brüder sorgten im Training für Premiere
Neben Charles Leclerc (r.) pilotierte sein Bruder Arthur Leclerc den zweiten Ferrari im Training.
© ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
