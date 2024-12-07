Erfolgreicher Auftakt

Wie schon vor zwei Jahren: Egle-Festspiele beim Rodel-Heimweltcup in Igls

Das Tiroler Kunstbahnrodel-Ass Madeleine Egle ließ sich in Igls für ihren überlegenen Heimsieg feiern.
© IMAGO/kristen-images.com / Michael Kristen
undefined
undefined

Von Daniel Lenninger, Michael Pipal