Erfolgreicher Auftakt
Wie schon vor zwei Jahren: Egle-Festspiele beim Rodel-Heimweltcup in Igls
Das Tiroler Kunstbahnrodel-Ass Madeleine Egle ließ sich in Igls für ihren überlegenen Heimsieg feiern.
© IMAGO/kristen-images.com / Michael Kristen
Von Daniel Lenninger, Michael Pipal
