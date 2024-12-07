- Überblick
Nein, riecht nicht
Wau! Aus der Wolle vom Hund entstehen hier tragbare Erinnerungsstücke
Hündin Alpha hat kein wollqualifiziertes Fell, doch ihre Vorgängerin Lea lieferte genügend Unterwolle für Socken, Patschen und einen wollig-warmen Janker.
Von Anna Wanker
