Wau! Aus der Wolle vom Hund entstehen hier tragbare Erinnerungsstücke

Hündin Alpha hat kein wollqualifiziertes Fell, doch ihre Vorgängerin Lea lieferte genügend Unterwolle für Socken, Patschen und einen wollig-warmen Janker.
Von Anna Wanker