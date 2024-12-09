Patient nach Unfall verzweifelt

Trotz starker Schmerzen nach Unfall: Kein OP-Termin für 31-jährigen Tiroler

Ein Tiroler wartet seit Monaten auf eine Hand-OP, seither hat sich sein Zustand verschlechtert.
© Symbolbild: iStock
undefined

Von Michaela Spirk-Paulmichl