Patient nach Unfall verzweifelt
Trotz starker Schmerzen nach Unfall: Kein OP-Termin für 31-jährigen Tiroler
Ein Tiroler wartet seit Monaten auf eine Hand-OP, seither hat sich sein Zustand verschlechtert.
© Symbolbild: iStock
Von Michaela Spirk-Paulmichl
