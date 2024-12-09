Hochfilzen-Weltcup wartet

ÖSV-Biathleten vor Heimspiel in der Krise: Es bedarf eines Neustarts

Vor dem Heimweltcup in Hochfilzen sind Lokalmatador Felix Leitner und Co. auf der Suche nach der Form.
© APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH
undefined

Von Florian Madl