6020-Gastrotest

Fine-Dining-Experience in Innsbruck: Das Marta in den Bögen im Gastro-Test

Portobello-Pilze als Hauptspeise und Pistazien Cheesecake als Dessert: Das Marta hat sich im Bereich Fine-Dining in Innsbruck einen Namen gemacht.
© 6020-Stadtmagazin