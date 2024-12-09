- Überblick
6020-Gastrotest
Fine-Dining-Experience in Innsbruck: Das Marta in den Bögen im Gastro-Test
Portobello-Pilze als Hauptspeise und Pistazien Cheesecake als Dessert: Das Marta hat sich im Bereich Fine-Dining in Innsbruck einen Namen gemacht.
