Umstrittenes Projekt
Warum sich das Dorf Bruckhäusl gegen die Wörgler Kraftwerkspläne wehrt
So soll das Kraftwerk Ehreit laut einer Visualisierung der Stadtwerke Wörgl ausschauen.
© Stadtwerke Wörgl
Von Wolfgang Otter
