- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Doppelt kassiert
„Systemfehler“: Land verlangt mitunter für eine Liftkarte zweimal Tourismusabgabe
Skipässe sind nur ein Beispiel: Bei so genannten touristischen Vorleistungen ist die Tourismusabgabe oft zweimal fällig, wird kritisiert.
© Böhm Thomas
Von Max Strozzi
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten