Vor Hochfilzen-Weltcup
Landertinger zur Krise im ÖSV-Biathlon: „Es herrscht Aufholbedarf“
Viel Schatten, wenig Licht: Die aktuelle Lage bei den rot-weiß-roten Biathlon-Herren.
© GEPA pictures/ Bildbyran/ Petter Arvidson
Von Florian Madl
