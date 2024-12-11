- Überblick
Umbruch im Nahen Osten
Syrer in Tirol sorgen sich um ihr Ursprungsland: „Man weiß nicht, was noch alles kommen wird“
Am Sonntag feierten DemonstrantInnenn in Österreich den Sturz des Regimes in Syrien. Doch die Zukunft des Landes bleibt ungewiss.
© MAX SLOVENCIK
Von Alexandra Plank, Brigitte Warenski
