Umbruch im Nahen Osten

Syrer in Tirol sorgen sich um ihr Ursprungsland: „Man weiß nicht, was noch alles kommen wird“

Am Sonntag feierten DemonstrantInnenn in Österreich den Sturz des Regimes in Syrien. Doch die Zukunft des Landes bleibt ungewiss.
© MAX SLOVENCIK
Von Alexandra Plank, Brigitte Warenski