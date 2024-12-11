- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Tiroler im Interview
Riml über Phänomen Vonn: „Sie hört nie auf, besser zu werden“
2019, nach Abfahrts-WM-Bronze in Aare, beendete Lindsey Vonn ihre Ausnahmekarriere. Demnächst kehrt sie mit 40 Jahren zurück.
© gepa/Pranter
Von Max Ischia
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten