Schnelle Rückkehr?
Vom Abstellgleis auf die Pole Position: Gleich zwei Teams buhlen um Ricciardo
Publikumsliebling Daniel Ricciardo feierte auf seine eigene Art: mit einem „Shoey“.
© www.imago-images.de
Von Daniel Suckert
