Winter.Wunder:Land
Sehnsucht und Klischee: Das Bild Kitzbühels als Skiort
Die neue Sonderausstellung „ Kitzbühel Winter.Wunder.Land“ im Museum Kitzbühel sorgt schon jetzt für viel Begeisterung.
© alpinguin
Von Harald Angerer
