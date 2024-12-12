Zu Millionenstrafe verurteilt

„Sicherheitsbügel wurden manipuliert“: Tiroler Firma sieht Schuld an tödlichem Unfall nicht bei sich

Die Firma Funtime in Dölsach stellt Attraktionen für Vergnügungsparks her, so wie diesen Freifall-Turm.
© Catharina Oblasser
Von Catharina Oblasser