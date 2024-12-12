- Überblick
Kabarett im Stromboli
Applaus für „Selbstliebe“: Romeo Kaltenbrunner gab sein Debüt in Tirol
Angstfrei, auch wenn das Outfit anderes behauptet. Am Dienstag Abend gab Romeo Kaltenbrunner seine Tirol-Premiere im Stromboli in Hall.
Stromboli
Von Barbara Unterthurner
