Umstrittene Förderungspolitik
Nach dem Protest der Tiroler Kulturszene: Wie viel Geld LH Mattle 2025 ausgeben wird
Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle (ÖVP) ist in der Regierung für die Finanzen und die Kultur zuständig.
© Rita Falk
Von Markus Schramek
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten