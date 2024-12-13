- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Architektur-Wettbewerb
Der „Fasnachts Boden“ hat das Rennen um die Gestaltung der Imster Innenstadt gemacht
Gestaltungswettbewerb „Fußgängerzone Imst Johannesplatz“: Das Siegerprojekt der „DnD Landschaftsplanung ZT KG“ aus Wien.
© DnD Landschaftsplanung ZT KG
Von Alexander Paschinger
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten