- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nach Sturz der Regierung
Macrons Flucht nach vorne: Vertrauter Bayrou zum neuen Premier ernannt
Bayrou (r.) gilt als enger Vertrauer von Frankreichs Präsidenten Emmanuel Macron.
© AFP/Marin
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten