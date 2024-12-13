- Überblick
Auto in Innsbruck gestohlen
Ukrainischer Seriendieb kennt keine Staatsgrenzen, nun in Tirol in Haft
Der Seriendieb im Dauerrückfall bleibt nun erst einmal für ein Jahr fix in Innsbruck.
© Rita Falk/Tiroler Tageszeitung
Von Reinhard Fellner
