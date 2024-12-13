- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Erste WM-Medaille
WM-Silber für Reitshammer: Tirols Schwimm-Ass schlägt in Budapest zu
Nach zwei EM-Einzel-Medaillen schlug der Absamer Bernhard Reitshammer erstmals bei einer WM zu.
© GEPA pictures/ Thomas Bachun
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten