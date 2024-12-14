- Überblick
Zwei Siege, vier Podestplätze
Tiroler Rodler räumen auch beim Weltcup in Oberhof voll ab
Selina Egle und Lara Kipp waren in Oberhof nicht zu schlagen.
© IMAGO/kristen-images.com / Michael Kristen
