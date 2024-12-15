- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Die Gründe für den Wechsel
Nicht nur in Tirol: Warum es immer vor Weihnachten einen neuen Öffi-Fahrplan gibt
Der Verkehrsverbund Tirol (VVT) hat seinen Sitz neben dem Innsbrucker Hauptbahnhof. Dort wird der komplexe Fahrplan geplant und kontinuierlich angepasst.
© Rita Falk
Von Pascal Lutz
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten