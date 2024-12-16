Betriebsrätin Seidl im Interview

Gehalts-Reform für Pflege und Co in Tirol: „Für uns ist das ein No-Go“

Tirol-Kliniken-Zentralbetriebsrats-Vorsitzende Birgit Seidl ist mit dem Status-Quo in Sachen Gehaltsreform nicht zufrieden.
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer