Programm 2025 vorgestellt
Musikalischer Reigen als Reisebericht: Horizonte entdecken die „Terra Raetica“
Auch das hauseigene Ensemble-Projekt „Musica Orizzonte“ ist wieder zu hören, nämlich am 5. April 2025 mit dem Kantatenzyklus „Membra Jesu Nostri“.
© Julian Raggl
Von Monika Schramm
