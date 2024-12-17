Programm 2025 vorgestellt

Musikalischer Reigen als Reisebericht: Horizonte entdecken die „Terra Raetica“

Auch das hauseigene Ensemble-Projekt „Musica Orizzonte“ ist wieder zu hören, nämlich am 5. April 2025 mit dem Kantatenzyklus „Membra Jesu Nostri“.
© Julian Raggl
undefined

Von Monika Schramm