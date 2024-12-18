Was 2025 alles kommt

Luegbrücke: Asfinag bessert Entlastungs-Paket für das Wipptal nach

Die Stau-Gefahr wird sich mit 1. Jänner dank der Einspurigkeit an der Luegbrücke im Wipptal erhöhen. Entlastungsmaßnahmen sind geplant.
© Rita Falk
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer