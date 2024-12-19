- Überblick
Es wird winterlich
Endlich wieder weiße Weihnachten? So gut stehen die Chancen in Tirol
In Trins im Gschnitztal auf über 1200 Metern Seehöhe sind weiße Weihnachten so gut wie fix. Auch im Rest von Tirol schaut es gut aus.
© TT7Rita Falk
Von Sebastian Gantschnig
