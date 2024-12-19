Es wird winterlich

Weiße Weihnachten in Tirol? „Die Chancen stehen wirklich sehr gut“

In Trins im Gschnitztal auf über 1200 Metern Seehöhe sind weiße Weihnachten so gut wie fix. Auch im Rest von Tirol schaut es gut aus.
© TT7Rita Falk
undefined

Von Sebastian Gantschnig