Sterbeverfügung vor Höchstgericht
Wie hoch sind die Hürden für Sterbehilfe? VfGH lockert Werbeverbot
Verfassungsgerichtshof-Präsident Christoph Grabenwarter und Vizepräsidentin Verena Madner.
© APA/Fohringer
Von Wolfgang Sablatnig
