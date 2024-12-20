- Überblick
Spiritualität am Prüfstand
Was Robbie Williams über Alkohol und Gott sagt und warum er Engel liebt
In einem Interview plauderte der Popstar über seine christliche Erziehung und den Glauben an Gott in schwierigen Lebenssituationen.
© imago/xBrunoxPress/ABACA
Von Anna Wanker
