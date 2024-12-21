- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
40. Sieg für Odermatt
Mit Startnummer 56 rettete ein Abfahrts-Talent die ÖSV-Ehre
Stefan Eichberger fuhr spät noch in die Top Ten und jubelte im Ziel über Platz sechs.
© GEPA pictures/ Patrick Steiner
Von Michael Pipal
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten