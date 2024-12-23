23. Dezember als stärkster Tag

Endspurt im Weihnachts-Geschäft lässt in Tirol die Kassen klingeln

Das heurige Weihnachtsgeschäft dürfte mit 7,5 Mrd. Euro Umsatz das vorjährige übertreffen.
© TT/Rita Falk
undefined

Von Max Strozzi