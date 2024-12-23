- Überblick
Neue Korea-Automarke
Unterwegs im steilen Tiroler Gelände: mit dem Pick-up Musso Grand von KGM
Bringt Bewegung ins Pick-up-Segment: der Musso Grand von KGM (vormals SsangYong)
© Markus Höscheler
Von Markus Höscheler
