75 Millionen Euro

Rettungspaket für Tiroler Bäder: Finanzierung ist noch nicht ganz in trockenen Tüchern

Ob das Rettungspaket des Landes die Tiroler Hallenbäder auch langfristig über Wasser halten wird können, muss sich erst noch beweisen.
© Böhm
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer