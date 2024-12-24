- Überblick
75 Millionen Euro
Rettungspaket für Tiroler Bäder: Finanzierung ist noch nicht ganz in trockenen Tüchern
Ob das Rettungspaket des Landes die Tiroler Hallenbäder auch langfristig über Wasser halten wird können, muss sich erst noch beweisen.
© Böhm
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
