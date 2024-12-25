Kiachl, Punsch und Atmosphäre

Advent ade? Diese Christkindlmärkte in Tirol haben auch nach Heiligabend noch offen

Nicht nur in Innsbruck (l.), auch in Hall (m.) und Seefeld (r.) kann man jetzt auch nach dem Heiligen Abend noch Christkindlmärkte besuchen.
© Falk, Flatscher
undefined

Von Julia Brader