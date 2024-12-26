- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Titel im Visier
Der Cristiano Ronaldo des Darts-Sports: Van Gerwen will zurück ins Rampenlicht
Der niederländische Darts-Superstar Michael van Gerwen will im neuen Jahr seinen vierten WM-Titel im Londoner „Ally Pally“ holen.
© imago/Action Plus
Von Daniel Suckert
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten